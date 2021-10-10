Have a ball- Cinderella is coming to Peterborough’s Key theatre

Cinderella panto press call at the Key Theatre EMN-210310-160912009

The Key pantos are renowned locally for their quality, with original script and music, plus a traditional sense of good, clean family fun. With decades of experience, it’s no wonder that thousands of children have grown up enjoying panto at the Key Theatre .

The story of Cinderella remains one of the most popular fairy tales. Bullied by her two wicked Ugly Stepsisters (Joe Beecroftand Stewart Briggs), Cinderella (Thea Day) is made to live a life of drudgery, as a poor servant girl, pandering to their every need, while they shop ‘til they drop and boogie all night.

It’s going to take all the magic the fabulous Fairy Godmother (Susie Chaytow ) can muster to whisk Cinders from pantry to palace, with only a pumpkin, some mice, and the help of Cinderella’s best friend Buttons (Simon Aylin).

Can she outwit her sisters, make it to the Royal Ball and meet her dashing Prince Charming (Hugo Caton) all before the clock strikes midnight? And will the glass slipper fit? There’s only one way to find out!

Spectacular sets, sumptuous costumes and incredible special effects have been designed to transform the Key Theatre stage and transport you to the magical world of pantomime from December 3 to January 9.

The theatre’s new composer, Simon Hanson, has produced an incredible original score and for the first time in seven years there will be a live band back in the orchestra pit, filling the intimate auditorium with upbeat, toe-tapping music.

Packed with all the traditional pantomime ingredients you expect, there really is something for everyone, with lots of audience participation, laugh out loud comedy, plenty of boos and hisses, plus a few surprises along the way.

There will be a mix of performance times throughout December that also include relaxed, signed and audio-described shows. Go to www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk for more deals and to make a booking.

