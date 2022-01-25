A special offer for a Peterborough panto? Oh yes it is

Two of the stars of the record-breaking Aladdin panto at the New Theatre

Ticket are available for just £10 on opening night - Friday, December 16 - as a special thank-you to panto-lovers.

Confidence in theatre is back with theatregoers returning in their droves and for the New Theatre, shows such as Bring It On the Musical, Marti Pellow, Jimmy Carr and John Bishop have proved big hits, culminating in a record breaking pantomime run.

Despite the threat of Covid-19, every performance went ahead to the delight of all who attended Aladdin. The bar for 2022 has been set high for what is going to be another star-studded pantomime with Sleeping Beauty; the traditional title getting the magic touch of producers Matt Brinkler and Lee Waddingham at RED Entertainment.

Press and Marketing Manager Leighton Dewar said: “This is a really exciting time for the New Theatre; we were delighted with how 2021 went since re-opening in August and the year ended on such a high note with the box office record broken for pantomime, making it Peterborough’s best

pantomime ever and instantly becoming Cambridgeshire’s largest panto!”

Matt Brinkler said: “As soon as we realised records were broken, it was quickly decided to give something back in 2022 and make opening night a night that everyone can enjoy with tickets from £10.00. We hope it will make it affordable for even more people to come with their family and friends to what is sure to be another incredible production with another stellar cast.”

Associate Producer Lee Waddingham added: “The aim this year is to make the set even more lavish, the costumes more dazzling and the script even more hilarious, we set the bar very high last year. Casting for this year’s production has already commenced and we are in talks with some

very exciting artists to bring the dream of a pantomime to life.”

To take advantage of the ticket offer starting from £10 on opening night visit: https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/sleeping-beauty-peterborough-panto or call the box Office – 01733 852992