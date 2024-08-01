A children's book from Julia Donaldson brought to life on stage in Peterborough
Charlie loves reading. Especially books about pirates.
But his sister hates it – it’s boring!
Can Charlie convince her that reading is fun?
Perhaps if she read a book about a pirate, who is reading a book about Goldilocks, who is reading a book about a knight…
Come and delve into a range of books with Charlie Cook, brought to life with puppetry and enchanting songs, and perhaps you will be able to help his sister discover the wonderful world inside a book…
Age range 3+
Youngsters might also like The Invention Show with Kids Invent Stuff and Colin Furze, at New Theatre on August 7, presented by the Peterborough STEM Festival.
Unleash your imagination. Explore innovative creations like magnet shoes, the shake-up wake-up bed, snoozeballs, and the popcorn doorbell. Enjoy engaging demonstrations and interactive fun in this lively theatrical journey!