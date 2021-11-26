14 things to look forward to in Peterborough this week

Burghley Christmas Fair is on until Sunday.

Bring It On The Musical

New Theatre, November 26-December 4

Peterborough’s own Louis Smith and Love Island winner Amber Davies star in Bring It On as the smash-hit Broadway musical backflips into Peterborough. Tickets at newtheatre-peterborough.com

The Angels Are Coming

Peterborough Cathedral, until Saturday

A spectacular sound and light show on the west front and in the nave of the cathedral created by the artists of Luxmuralis and suitable for all ages, timed to coincide with the start of the Advent season. Tickets at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/

Unlocking Peterborough

Cathedral Square, November 27 and 28 from 3pm

The Christmas season in the city centre continues with a mixture of street acrobats, circus walkabouts and painters creating murals.

While the visual display of artists painting murals gives inspiration to all those that need it, work by local artists will be on display, bringing together work by the community with a wider celebration of art.

Roaming around this hub of creativity will be the Winter Wonderland Birds. These feathered beauties bring the sounds of peacocks to Peterborough with magnificent visual effect. More sound is brought by the Dickensian Christmas Ding Dong, a virtuoso strolling musical performance decked in holly and ivy. Christmas stilt walkers Tinsel and Cracker will roam Peterborough with a huge helping of festive fun and cheer.

Molecey Frost Fair

This is a free event.

Vegan Market

Cathedral Square, Saturday, November 27, 10.30am to 4pm

Peterborough’s popular vegan market is to return to the city this weekend and will bring with it a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Burghley Christmas Fair

Burghley House, today until November 28

A festive shopping experience in idyllic surroundings! Wander amongst the decorative chalets, marquees and pagodas in the stable courtyard and Chestnut courtyard to find a line up of fantastic exhibitors offering everything from luxury gifts, artisan foods, festive treats, winter clothing and much more each day from 9.30am–4pm.

Half an hour time slot sessions will be in operation between 9.30am and 3pm. Tickets are £5. Once you have entered the Burghley Christmas Fair, you are free to shop at your leisure.

(Under 18s enter free of charge and do not need to book a time slot ticket).

More at www.burghley.co.uk/events/the-burghley-christmas-fair

Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Own

The Cresset, November 29

In this frank, funny and informative new show, Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen shares heart-warming tales and honest anecdotes from her remarkable farming, family life in North Yorkshire. It’s a life that has almost gone in today’s modern world, one ruled by animals and the four seasons.

Christmas Craft Fayre

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, November 27 and 28, 10am to 4pm

Families can get into the festive spirit with a free craft fayre featuring a wide variety of gifts from local producers, artists and craft makers, with stalls spread throughout the museum’s historic Georgian building.

Festive treats on offer will include a vegan bakery, a free mince pie when you buy a hot drink at The Georgian Kitchen, and reindeer food for children to leave out on Christmas Eve.

Over the weekend youngsters can also make their own tree decorations in the children’s craft area.

Elf The Musical

The Cresset, until Saturday

There is still time to see Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society’s production of Elf The Musical, based on the film starring Will Ferrell. Follow the trials and tribulations of Buddy The Elf on his hilarious journey to find his true identity.

Curry Night With The Mayor

Maharanis, Hampton Hargate, November 28

Tickets are £20 for this event, raising money for Mayor of Peterborough councillor Stephen Lane’s chosen charities. Doors open 5.30pm, food from 6pm. Tickets on 01733 452319 or email [email protected]

peterborough.gov.uk

Christmas Market

The Apple Cart, Cardea, November 27

The pub is holding a Christmas Market on Saturday from 9am to 2pm with 18 local groups running stalls. There will also be food, mulled wine, raffles and a tombola.

Rachel Parris - All Change Please

Key Theatre, tonight, November 26

Viral sensation Rachel Parris, star of The Mash Report, presents a comedy show packed with standup, song, sketch, and inevitably a sideways swipe at society. In this tour show she showcases some of her best bits, from her trademark comic anthems, to her all-too relatable, bittersweet stand-up, alongside brand new material looking at the insane events of this year.

One Night In Dublin

The Cresset, November 30

For nearly 15 years Middi and his legendary band The Wild Murphys have been playing Irish music to the masses .

Come and join in the craic as this award-winning seven-piece Irish band covers songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, The Saw Doctors, Daniel O’ Donnell, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, Van Morrison and many more, in their own unique and upbeat style.

Deeping Frost Fair

Molecey Mill, West Deeping, November 26-28

There will be a dazzling array of crafts to shop from and the much loved local landmark, will be dressed for Christmas. See the historic waterwheel at work and view the Gallery in the Garden. Tickets (£10) at www.moleceyestates.com/frostfair

Christmas lights switch-on

Werrington Green, Sunday, from 5pm-7pm

Local community groups will be out in force as the Werrington Christmas Tree Lights on The Green are switched on this Sunday.

There will stalls run by the WI, The Scouts & Guides, Werrington Show, The Village Playgroup, St John’s Church, Werrington Primary School PTA with food and drink available from 5pm to 7pm.

Father Christmas will also be there, with the lights due to be switched on at 6pm.

The choir from Werrrington Primary School will be singing festive songs.

John Lawrence, who runs the nearby Blue Bell pub, commented: “The Carols on The Green on Christmas Eve will be taking place as usual but I thought the actual switching on of the lights was a missed opportunity.

“So on Sunday there will be the school choir singing some festive songs, not carols, and stalls run by six local groups providing mince pies, drinks and a raffle.

“We wanted it to be kept very local and have a real community focus.