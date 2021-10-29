12 things to look forward to in Peterborough this week

See Las Muertas on Saturday and Sunday in Peterborough city centre

Unlocking Peterborough

Cathedral Square, October 30 and 31, 3pm

The next instalment of Peterborough’s free family festival of Circus, Music and Art will witness other-worldly creatures including the silent Las Muertas Stilt Walkers (pictured). With ethereal dresses that flicker with light and burst with colour, these spooky figures only break their eerie aura if lively music breaks their spell, causing them to dance. Cali and Mari the Octopi will also walk the streets, lighting up to magical effect, while Damsels in Distress will roam and flirt from atop their dragons in search of Prince Charming.

Sing along to The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Dead Men’s Eyes

Key Theatre, October 30

Two ghost stories by M R James, performed by R M Lloyd Parry. In A View from a Hill a set of old binoculars reveal the grisly history of an idyllic stretch of land. In The Treasure of Abbot Thomas a treasure-seeker comes face to face with unspeakable horror at the bottom of an ancient well.

Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror Picture Show (12)

Santosh Shah

Key Theatre, October 31

The campest cult classic of all time gets the Singalonga treatment it’s been SCREAMING for!

Featuring the film, starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meatloaf and Richard O’Brien, it’s the most outrageous, riotous, kitsch, wonderful romp ever.

If you’ve done The Time Warp before, you’ll never have done it quite like this.

Jon Courtenay is at the Key Theatre

The evening begins with your host leading a vocal warm-up before they show you how to use your free interactive props bag.

Santosh Shah- fundraising event

2020 World Buffet, New Road, November 1

The MasterChef runner-up is to show off his skills to diners at a £20-a-head fundraiser for NHS charities.

Dead Men's Eyes

Food on the night will be Nepalese and Santosh will be talking about, demonstrating and cooking a traditional millet pudding. Book on 01733 566320.

Henning Wehn: It’ll All Come Out In The Wash

The Cresset, October 31

Watch German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical. Henning has no agenda, he just happens to be always spot on. It’s a curse.

Age Restriction 16+

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Key Theatre, October 31 (1pm and 3pm)

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by author/illustrator Eric Carle has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 selling more than 43 million copies worldwide.

Eric’s well-known books captivated readers with his iconic colourful hand-painted tissue paper collage illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing generations of children to a bigger, brighter world – and to their first experience of reading itself.

The timeless classic has made its way off the page and onto the stage.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle’s stories - Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar who celebrated a 50th Birthday in 2019.

Tickets at https://keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/shows

Hello Again: The Story of Neil Diamond

The Cresset, November 3

Join this celebration of the life and work of Neil Diamond, starring Brooklyn Creed and The Salvation Band.

Using evocative imagery, video and narration to enhance the magic, Hello Again: The Story of Neil Diamond takes you on a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s glittering 50-year career.

From The Bang Years to the present day you’ll soon find yourself singing along to all the hits including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, Love on the Rocks, America and many more.

Jon Courtenay

Key Theatre, November 4

Become part of BGT winner Jon Courtenay’s journey of a lifetime where you will roar with laughter, maybe shed a few tears and definitely be inspired by his music and the hilarious tales of his family, relationships and travelling the world. With a soundtrack including all his Britain’s Got Talent songs.

A Lullaby For Peterborough

The Vine, Bridge Street, October 30, 2pm-3pm

What are the songs and nursery rhymes you remember from when you were young? Do you sing to your baby to help them settle or go to sleep? It is often said that singing helps to

create an emotional bond between parent and child.

Arts organisation Peterborough Presents has been working with Murmuration Arts and mothers from across Peterborough to create a new Lullaby for Peterborough. The Lullaby for Peterborough will be premiered from 2pm – 3pm and they look forward to welcoming young

families from across the city to join the celebrations.

The lullaby was created in workshops with new mums from Peterborough. Mums shared the sounds and sights of Peterborough that have helped them to relax and connect them with their babie in their first months. They have explored walks in the park, nursery

rhymes, even the joys of introducing their babies to friends and family.

Money For Nothing

Key Theatre, October 29

‘Money for Nothing’ was formed in 2000 as a tribute to one of the world’s premier rock bands Dire Straits. The abundant energy and the excellence and musicality of their performance makes Money for Nothing a “must see” for any rock enthusiast or Dire Straits fan.

Featuring all the hits from their first ever single ‘Sultans of Swing’ to ‘Brothers in Arms‘, ‘Walk of Life’ and their last single released in 1992 ‘The Bug’.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: First Cow

Key Theatre, October 31, 2pm

Set in 1820s Oregon, First Cow follows an unlikely friendship between an inward chef, “Cookie” (John Margaro) and a Chinese immigrant, King Lu (Orion Lee), who are on the run from a band of vengeful hunters. The pair dream of striking it rich - but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s (Toby Jones) prized dairy cow.

Dance fitness class

Key Theatre, November 4

Back by popular demand, Jumped Up Theatre are restarting their Body and Soul dance fitness classes.

Over the past 18 months, Jumped Up have been exploring how the Northern Soul scene was very important to young people in Peterborough in the 1970s, and is still bringing people together, to share a love of music and dance.

The result has been thousands of people listening to the interviews with ‘Soulies’ who had stories to tell about the 70s, and to the radio drama series it inspired.

