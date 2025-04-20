The Cinnamon Trust was created to ensure that no one would ever have to face losing a cherished companion due to a terminal illness or age. They are a registered charity (1134680) funded solely by donations.

This year is the charities 40 year anniversary and Julie is organising The Big Walk Whittlesey to support a national fundraising campaign with an aim of raising £500 locally. She is inviting people to get themselves sponsored to walk laps of the Manor Field, Station Road, Whittlesey, with their dogs (or without) to raise much needed funds.

Sponsorship forms can be picked up from The Market St Emporium, poppy's Coffee Bar and Parkers Newsagent, or contact Julie by email to get one posted to you.

The event will start at 10am and finish at 12pm. The Cricket Pavilion will be open to serve light refreshments and there will be a merchandise stall offering goodies for dogs and their owners. There is also the chance to win a fabulous doggy themed hamper in our raffle with tickets at only £1!

To register for the walk go to cinnamon.org and click events to find the walk.

For more information go to TheBigWalkWhittlesey Facebook page or email [email protected]

To seek help from the Cinnamon Trust telephone 01736 757900.

2 . Contributed Cinnamon Trust volunteer Hannah with Luna who she walks for her elderly owner who has mobility problems. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed This is Luna our dog Ambassador for The Big Walk Whittlesey Photo: Submitted Photo Sales