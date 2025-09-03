Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

Customers in Peterborough will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

From 12 noon to 1 pm at the retailer’s Wistow Way Orton Express store on Napier Place, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are Fulbridge Academy, which is looking to improve the quality of outdoor provision so that children have access to a wider range of quality resources; St John Henry Newman Catholic Primary School, which aims to provide much-needed support to families at its breakfast club; and Yaxley Infant School, which is looking to develop a project that will enable it to improve its outdoor classroom by creating a new mud kitchen area.

Leon Fox, store manager at Wistow Way Orton Express, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area, and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts programme, which supports children and young people in local communities to access healthy, nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.