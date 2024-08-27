Sing for Life 2024, supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Launching in September, Sing for Life 2024 will sign up 40-plus local women - women just like YOU - to take part in a ten-week pop-up singing project, working towards a fantastic live performance event at The Cresset, Peterborough in November, supporting charity partner Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

You’ll learn to sing, meet new people, challenge yourself, perform live on stage AND raise money for this much-loved local charity – what’s not to like? Absolutely no previous singing experience is needed, just a willingness to step outside your comfort zone, get stuck in and give it a go… it’s all about the journey!

“Sing for Life is not about finding the next Adele; it’s about helping ordinary women find their voice” says project director Will Prideaux.

“So many people lack confidence or genuinely believe they can't sing, but deep down just about everyone secretly has a favourite karaoke number… we promise we’ll have you singing, and loving it, in no time!”

Over one hundred brave women took part in Sing for Life 2023, all eager to learn to sing and raise money for Thorpe Hall Hospice - and they smashed it, giving the performance of their lives and raising nearly £14k for the charity, a fantastic total and more than the project has ever raised before!

For most of them, this was their first experience of rehearsing and singing as part of a group, and of performing in public, and here’s what some of them had to say about it:

“Absolutely loved every second! Met some amazing people along the way, raised a lot of money for a fabulous charity and I want to do it all again!”

“An amazing experience! Lovely to meet new people and take part in such an important project.”

“The best experience I’ve had in a long while!”

“A pleasure to sing with so many amazing women. I have loved every second of the journey. Thank you for the opportunity to take part in this wonderful project!”

“The final concert was an amazing experience, so much fun - the atmosphere was just fabulous!”

“Absolutely incredible – such a joy to be part of!”

“Such a beautiful experience!”

“I decided to join Sing For Life because I wanted to try singing and joining a ten-week project seemed like an achievable challenge that I could fit around family life” says Sarah from Stamford.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the weekly rehearsals as I found them to be a really positive learning experience and a chance to do something a bit different.

"Initially, the idea of learning lots of songs and singing in parts was a little overwhelming but over the weeks my confidence increased and with the excellent support and resources provided I felt well prepared in time for the concert. It was lovely to be able to perform in front of my family and to help raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice!”

“Sing for Life was an amazing experience, coming together with lots of different women to sing together” says Clare from Peterborough. “We all made fantastic progress over the ten weeks with the excellent tuition and support provided. The feeling of singing in harmony at the final concert was incredible- a great feeling of achievement and a real high!”

Zoë Noyes, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: "Sing for Life is such a joyful event, and each year we are blown away by everyone's dedication and commitment to the project and to hitting the high notes for our charity.

"The money raised is vital in helping Sue Ryder to ensure that no one has to face dying or grief alone and we are so grateful to the team for their ongoing support. So, sign up today and help raise the roof so we can continue to be there when it matters!"

Introductory Sessions:

The project kicks off with introduction sessions on Thursday, 5th September (7-9pm), Friday 6th September (7-9pm) and Saturday 7th September (2-4pm) when you can meet the team and some of the other women who’ll be taking part. Don’t worry, this is NOT an audition and there’s no big red buzzer, it’s just an opportunity to find out more and get involved.

So, if you’re looking for a challenge and you’d like to know more, get in touch TODAY and start YOUR singing journey… there's a whole new world waiting!

• For more information about Sing for Life visit www.peterboroughsings.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01733 425194.

• Introduction sessions will be on Thursday 5th September (7-9pm), Friday 6th September (7-9pm) and Saturday 7th September (2-4pm) at The John Mansfield Campus Dogsthorpe PE1 4HX. Please call/email first to register and book your time-slot.

• The Sing for Life concert will be at The Cresset, Peterborough on Thursday, 14th November (7.30pm).