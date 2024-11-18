Peterborough's St John Fisher School all-years reunion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Christmas celebration is planned for former St John Fisher students on Saturday 23 November 2024.

Open to all school years, the event is taking place at The Willow in the Peterborough town park and includes a disco from former student and local DJ Eddie Nash.

Join old friends from 7pm-midnight to share memories and have a night of fun. Tickets (£5 each) are available from The Willow Café on 01733 563634 or you can pay on the door. The charity Mind will be supported as part of this event.

Judy Griffin, event organiser, says: “Christmas is a difficult time for many and this year has seen some very sad losses from the St John Fisher community, we want to make sure no one feels alone. You can bring your partner or plus one and there is no dress code.”

The Willow Cafe

The popular Willow Café is the creation of Christine Corrigan (née Porter), also a former student of St John Fisher.

Judy explained: “The town park is somewhere that holds fond memories for many of us from our younger days. With Christine’s connection to the venue, The Willow is the perfect place to remember those who are no longer with us whilst also celebrating the friendships that endure. Even if you have not been in contact with people from your school days for a long time, we hope you will join us.”

If you have any old photos or memories you wish to share from your school days at St John Fisher please contact Judy on [email protected]. Call 01733 563634 or email [email protected] to book your tickets.

Call Judy Griffin on 07940 648114 if you would like a chat to find out more about the event.