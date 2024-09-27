Peterborough's Radical Book Fair returns

Peterborough's third annual Radical Book Fair will bring traders and speakers to the city on Saturday 19 October at the George Alcock Centre in Stanground (PE2 8QS).

The event attracts book sellers and other traders from across the country. The talks are due to start at 11:15am with a discussion about Radical Health. They continue through the day on such subjects as Untraditional Resistance, Activism in Traumatic Times (from top poet Cathi Rae), Freedom and Solidarity, and Palestine. The centre's café will be open all day offering vegan food and drink. The day runs from 11am to 5pm and is free to enter (donations welcome).