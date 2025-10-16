Multiple world speedway champion Nicki Pedersen hopes to see some Peterborough Panthers fans at special one-off event in King’s Lynn

Three-time world speedway champion Nicki Pedersen is flying back to England for one night only to share his incredible sports stories at a live event in King’s Lynn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dane, one of the most talked about riders of all time, will return to the town where he rode for the King's Lynn Stars - and set the club's top-flight track record in 2002 - to sit down with Gavin Caney at the Duke's Head Hotel on Thursday November 20 and chew the fat on a career that has regularly seen the 48-year-old make the headlines.

The current Denmark team manager lifted the world title in 2003, 2007 and 2008 and has won a host of other trophies during an illustrious spell that has also seen him represent Peterborough Panthers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedersen said: “I'm really looking forward to heading back to King's Lynn to talk about my career and all things speedway.

Nicki Pedersen.

"I always tell it as it is so I'm sure we'll have plenty of fun along the way and I'm looking forward to being part of a great night's entertainment. There's a lot of speedway fans in and around Lynn and I'm sure I'll see some old faces who I will remember from my time riding for the club. Peterborough's not too far down the road either so perhaps I'll see some Panthers fans too?

"Speedway is really popular in that part of England so I can't wait to return for the night. I'm sure it will bring back lots of memories and I'm excited about the evening.”

The four-time World Cup winner has divided fans at times with his hard racing style and outspoken comments but is widely seen as one of the shale sport’s most recognisable names in the modern era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedersen rode for the Panthers in 2011 and returned in 2023 as a marquee signing. But he crashed out of the club's opening meeting against Ipswich and didn't line up for Peterborough again.

From left, Kelvin Tatum, Chris 'Bomber' Harris and Gavin Caney at a Sporting Knights event at the weekend.

He is the latest rider, be it current or retired, to feature in a show put on by Sporting Knights and hosted by former Stars centre green presenter Caney. He shared a stage with Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris and Kelvin Tatum at Northwold Sports & Social Club on Saturday and has worked with a host of star names including Jason Doyle, Scott Nicholls and Mark Loram.

Caney, the company’s founder, said: “Whether he's gaining column inches for his success, involvement in controversial on-track incidents or telling it as it is, Pedersen has always been Box Office - just like he will be when he takes centre stage in what will be a cracking night of sporting entertainment.

“It’s been over three years since we’ve put on an evening of sporting entertainment at the Duke’s so we’re buzzing to return. It’s our spiritual home and it’s an honour to bring Nicki back to Lynn and Norfolk for this show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors open at 6pm with the show beginning at 7.30pm. It is expected to finish around 10.30pm. Tickets cost £20 (standard entry) and £40 (VIP).

The Sporting Knight is being sponsored by Roger Warnes Transport and Poultec, two companies who have long-standing associations with speedway and continue to support the sport.

Visit sportingknights.co.uk/events to buy tickets for An Evening with Nicki Pedersen.