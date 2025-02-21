Mind, Body & Spirit Fayre – May 10, 2025

Step into a world of peace, healing, and spiritual connection at our very first Mind, Body & Spirit Fayre, taking place on May 10, 2025, at Queensgate

This carefully curated event brings together 10 passionate traders, offering a wide selection of soul-nourishing products, including crystals, jewellery, candles, wax melts, witchy essentials, spiritual artwork, beauty products, and more.

Beyond the shopping experience, we are proud to offer holistic therapies to restore balance and well-being. Attendees can explore shamanic healing, Reiki, reflexology, and hand massage, as well as valuable support for women navigating menopause. Additionally, four experienced spiritual readers will be available for insightful readings, providing guidance and clarity.

This event is a perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, discover unique handcrafted goods, and experience transformative holistic treatments—all in one space.

A Word from Secret Seamstress Events:

“Our vision for this event is to create a welcoming space where people can explore, heal, and connect. Whether you’re drawn to the beauty of crystals, seeking guidance through readings, or looking for a moment of relaxation with holistic therapies, our Mind, Body & Spirit Fayre is here to nourish your soul. We are thrilled to bring this experience to Peterborough and invite everyone to come and embrace the energy of the day.”

For more information please visit https://www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/