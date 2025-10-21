Leading choral composer and conductor Bob Chilcott to visit Peterborough for a choral workshop this November

Peterborough’s award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices will welcome leading British choral conductor and composer Bob Chilcott to Peterborough for an upper voices choral workshop on Saturday, November 1, with places still available for soprano and alto singers to take part...

Taking place at Peterborough's Jack Hunt School the workshop will focus on Chilcott’s beautiful and expressive song cycle Times and Seasons, and represents a unique opportunity for singers to develop their vocal technique and gain fresh musical insights working closely with one of choral music’s most inspiring voices.

Hailed by The Observer as ‘a contemporary hero of British choral music’, Bob Chilcott has enjoyed a lifelong connection with singing and choirs. Formerly a chorister and choral scholar at King’s College Cambridge and a member of the vocal group The King’s Singers, he is now Principal Guest Conductor of the BBC Singers and Conductor of the Birmingham University Singers.

He has guest-conducted choirs in more than thirty countries and his works are widely recorded by internationally renowned vocal groups including The Sixteen, Tenebrae, The King’s Singers, The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, Westminster Abbey Choir, Wells Cathedral Choir, Ora, Commotio, and more.

The Times and Seasons workshop is ideal for singers who are able to sight-read and for those who can prepare the music in advance. Places for soprano and alto voices are still available costing £20 per person including music hire and refreshments.

Book your place now and be part of this inspiring and uplifting musical experience!

The Times and Seasons choral workshop takes place on Saturday, November 1, (1-4.30pm) at the Jack Hunt School, Bradwell Road Peterborough PE3 9PY.

Tickets at: https://www.peterboroughsings.org.uk/bob-chilcott-workshop BOOK NOW!