History, Hampers and Huge Crowds: Barnwell Farmers Market celebrates big success!

The second Barnwell Farmers Market was a resounding success, drawing large crowds to the picturesque and historically rich village of Barnwell, home to the charming ruins of a 12th-century castle and once the residence of Princess Alice, cousin to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With ample free parking available, visitors enjoyed easy access to the bustling market, which featured both indoor and outdoor vendor spaces.

A highlight was the captivating performance by the Sealed Knot 17th Century reenactment group, providing lively and educational entertainment for all ages. Many vendors sold out of their popular products due to overwhelming demand. The market’s café also experienced its busiest day yet, selling a record number of delicious sandwiches and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Stetton, the lucky winners of our monthly hamper prize draw. Remember, this draw takes place every month and is entirely free to enter; just pick up your entry form from the café.

Cody the horse

We welcomed five exciting new vendors, each offering something unique: Castorshea brought their handmade skincare products; Badgers Chilli Kitchen introduced spicy chilli sauces; AS Melts showcased fragrant wax melts; The Cook’s Tipple delighted gin lovers with artisan gins, and Bell’s Designs offered quirky 3D printed items and clothing.

Our next market will be held on Sunday, April 6th, from 9 am to 1 pm, at Barnwell Village Hall, located in the historic village of Barnwell, home to royal heritage through Princess Alice, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Visitors can benefit from ample free parking while exploring local heritage sites, including the ruins of the 12th-century castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss our special Easter raffle and children’s egg hunt. Entry forms can be picked up from the café.

Come experience Barnwell’s welcoming community atmosphere, enjoy local delicacies, and browse exceptional artisanal products.