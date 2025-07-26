First steps, first waddles and first swims at Woburn Safari Park this summer
Cria Cuteness at Alpaca Outpost
The herd at Alpaca Outpost has grown by three with the arrival of baby alpacas, known as cria, born this June. Liddia became a proud mother to a male cria on the 5th, followed by Smithy and Teak who welcomed two female cria on the 13th. All three youngsters share the same father, Pirro, the herd’s current alpha male.
Though still too small for the guest feeding experience, the young alpacas are often spotted nestled close to their attentive mums. Two sport a soft fawn coat, while the third displays a richer, chocolate-brown hue, showcasing the beautiful spectrum of alpaca colours that makes Alpaca Outpost a visitor favourite.
Penguin Chicks Bring a Splash of Personality
Humboldt Harbour is buzzing with excitement following the hatching of five penguin chicks, giving keepers the joyful task of choosing their names. Seasoned parents Leaf and Salsa welcomed Jive and Mambo, while first-timers Wobble and Spud introduced Maris and Piper. New parents Koopa and Wasabi are also celebrating their first chick, given the Mario- inspired name Bowser.
Jive and Mambo are already showing confident personalities, drawing inspiration from their calm and experienced parents. With daily health checks and enrichment activities including bubble machines and floating devices provided by keepers, the colony of penguins remains healthy and active. Visitors may just spot the chicks waddling along at Humboldt Harbour this summer.
Otter Falls Welcomes Four New Pups
Over at Otter Falls, Asian short-clawed otters Beatrix and Kovu have expanded their family once again, welcoming four pups on 30th May. Their playful older siblings, born in October 2024, have wasted no time trying to bond with the newcomers.
Keepers have introduced a range of enrichment activities designed to support natural behaviours and encourage positive social interactions. Their eldest pup, Thiên thần, is already taking on a nurturing role, helping mum and dad care for the little ones. As a vulnerable species facing threats from habitat loss and the illegal pet trade, every successful birth is a vital step for conservation.
Precious New Faces Across the Park
Other notable summer arrivals include Ziggy, a critically endangered eastern mountain bongo antelope born in May, and Zeke, a Bactrian camel calf who joined the herd in April. Each birth marks a valuable contribution to Woburn Safari Park’s ongoing mission to protect and preserve vulnerable species.
Visitors are encouraged to come soon, while these young additions are still exploring their new surroundings—before they grow up and find their place in the bustling, beautiful world of the park.
Visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk to find out more!