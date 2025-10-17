Filming took place at Burghley in September 2024, with some of the House’s most spectacular State Rooms including the Great Hall, the Bow Room, and The Old Kitchen providing the backdrop for del Toro’s reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic tale. The film, written and directed by Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro, features an acclaimed cast including Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. Frankenstein tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment with consequences that ultimately lead to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Visitors exploring Burghley House today can discover the very rooms featured in Frankenstein, and experience first-hand the splendour and centuries of history that have long captured the imagination of filmmakers and visitors alike. One of the largest and grandest houses of the 16th century, Burghley combines magnificent architecture and atmospheric interiors, set within sweeping Capability Brown parkland.

“It’s wonderful to see Burghley House feature in such a major production,” said Philip Gompertz, Director of Commercial Visitor Operations Burghley House. “Visitors often enjoy spotting the rooms they’ve seen on screen, and Frankenstein will add another fascinating chapter to Burghley’s long connection with film and television.”

Burghley has appeared in numerous productions, from The Flash and The Crown to Pride and Prejudice, demonstrating its role as one of England’s most sought-after filming locations.

1 . Frankenstein The film was partially filmed at Burghley House Photo: Ken Woroner/Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Frankenstein The film is directed by Guillermo del Toro Photo: Ken Woroner/Netflix Photo Sales