Exciting new attractions opening at Woburn Safari Park this Easter

This Easter, visitors to Woburn Safari Park can look forward to a range of exciting new experiences, from getting a fresh perspective on one of the park’s most iconic species, to brand-new interactive safari adventures designed for younger adventurers.

With animal welfare and education at the heart of everything Woburn Safari Park does, these updates enhance the visitor experience while continuing to provide the best possible care for the animals.

One of the most exciting additions is Giraffe Meadow, a newly developed space for the Park’s Rothschild’s giraffe herd. This area has been designed to allow the giraffes more room to graze while also giving visitors the chance to get a fresh perspective on these majestic giants. Keepers will be hosting talks and demonstrations on weekends and during school holidays, offering fascinating insights into the lives of these charismatic endangered animals. While the giraffes will continue to roam freely in the Road Safari, Giraffe Meadow provides a unique opportunity to learn more about these gentle giants, including their diet, husbandry and important conservation efforts.

For younger visitors looking for a hands-on adventure, the all-new Little Ranger Rovers will be a must try attraction. This brand-new attraction in the Foot Safari gives children aged 3 to 9 the chance to take the wheel of their very own safari vehicle.

The fun-sized vehicles have been specially designed to look like the safari park keeper cars, giving little ones the chance to play at being a keeper on a special animal mission.

Decorated in zebra and tiger stripes, these cars will challenge little drivers to navigate a specially designed track and experience what it’s like to be a ranger on patrol.

This immersive experience lets kids experience their very own safari drive through, bringing an extra layer of excitement to their day. The Little Ranger Rover cars will be a super popular and interactive addition to the Park this Easter.

Speaking about the upcoming changes, Abigail Crowley, Leisure Marketing Manager for Woburn Safari Park said: “This Easter is shaping up to be an exciting time at the park, with some fantastic new experiences for our visitors. We’re thrilled to be welcoming back bush dogs, introducing Giraffe Meadow, and opening Reptile Ranch, which will give guests an even deeper appreciation of these incredible animals. The addition of Little Ranger Rovers also means that our younger guests can now enjoy an interactive adventure of their own. We can’t wait for visitors to experience all of these exciting new updates.”

With so much happening at Woburn Safari Park this Easter, there has never been a better time to explore the Foot Safari and Road Safari to discover these incredible new additions.