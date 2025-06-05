Celebrate the power of play with Kings Cliffe Active as it unveils its new Rockmaster recreational equipment

Families are invited to attend the grand opening of Kings Cliffe Active’s new Rockmaster play area on Wednesday 11th June, from 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on the International Day of Play 2025, the event will feature a range of exciting free activities for young people to enjoy, including the chance to watch a parkour demonstration by Spiral Freerun CIC.

As a charity, Kings Cliffe Active provides leisure and sports opportunities for people of all ages from its village site, located just a short drive from both Peterborough and Stamford. This launch event will be an opportunity to celebrate the newest addition to the play provision and see the facilities first-hand. There will be a free demonstration and workshop, prize giveaway, music, and tasty refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We chose to open the new play area to the public on the International Day of Play because we believe play isn’t just fun - it’s essential for every child’s development,” says Kings Cliffe Active’s chair of trustees Guy Varty. “We wanted to celebrate the power of play and raise awareness about how central it is to every young person’s wellbeing.”

The new Rockmaster play equipment at Kings Cliffe Active

The new play equipment has been specially designed to meet the needs of children and teenagers who are over 10 years old. Guy explains, “After speaking to our local communities, we recognised there was a need for older children to have somewhere to socialise and engage in active play in our area. We wanted to extend our play equipment provision to really make it more inclusive for older kids too.”

The challenging new Rockmaster equipment opens up play to teenagers who generally have more limited leisure opportunities. Inspired by the Ninja Warrior UK TV show, the obstacle course combines elements of freerunning and parkour to build skills, confidence, resilience, and inspire creativity. Young people can practice mastering steep ramps, sloping jumping blocks, hanging slabs or nets, and wind their way between ropes. The course is designed with varying degrees of difficulty so young athletes can progress through the training levels.

Robyn Brookes, playground consultant at eibe play Ltd (the company behind the equipment installation), explains: “Play is how children learn to navigate the world. It helps them to build narratives, knowledge and social skills and contributes to their overall development, including physical health, cognitive development and emotional wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continues, “Play can reduce stress levels, help children process difficult emotions and help them build important life skills - from problem solving to expressing ideas. Just 15 minutes of play can spark millions of brain connections.”

The new Rockmaster play equipment at Kings Cliffe Active

Installation of the new Rockmaster equipment was made possible thanks to an injection of £90,400 in funding from the Augean Community Fund, FCC Communities Fund, National Lottery Community Fund Awards for All and Kings Cliffe Parish Council.

Guy says, “This really exciting new range of play equipment is the first installation of its kind in the UK. We’re delighted to open it this June for the benefit of families across the region.”

Kings Cliffe Active, the not-for-profit sports and recreation centre, already offers plenty of fun with its two full-sized grass football pitches, a floodlit 3G all-weather multi-use games area (MUGA), and floodlit tennis and netball courts. There is a playground for young children, outdoor table tennis, and picnic areas. A modern pump track, for use on bikes, scooters and skateboards, has proved popular since its installation in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Cliffe Active is operated as a charity, which means it’s funded solely by grants and income from hiring the facilities - with all income going into site maintenance and improvements. It is located at Kingsmead, Station Road, Kings Cliffe, Peterborough PE8 6YH. There is plenty of free car parking on-site and a community cafe that opens on selected days of the week.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit kcactive.co.uk