Care home to host special doggy cafe

Cherry Hinton Care Home is delighted to host our Paw-sitive Café on the last Friday of every month. This special café brings together our residents, families, friends, and some very special four-legged visitors.

The Paw-sitive Café celebrates the wonderful bond between people and dogs. Spending time with dogs can have many health and wellbeing benefits, especially for older adults. Interacting with dogs can:

Reduce stress and anxiety

Lower blood pressure

Encourage social interaction

Boost mood and emotional wellbeing

Provide gentle sensory stimulation and comfort

For our residents, welcoming dogs into the home brings joy, companionship, and connection. Stroking or cuddling a dog often sparks happy memories, encourages conversation, and brings smiles to everyone’s faces.

Paw-sitive Cafe

Everyone is welcome to join us at Cherry Hinton Care Home for this monthly event. Families, friends, and local community members can come along, enjoy some refreshments, and experience the uplifting benefits of connecting with our canine companions.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton Care Home, said: "The Paw-sitive Café is so important because it gives our residents the opportunity to interact with dogs in a safe and friendly environment.

"Animals have a unique way of lifting spirits and creating meaningful moments, which can have a real impact on wellbeing. It’s not just fun—it’s therapeutic and helps strengthen connections within our community."

Come and see how our furry friends can brighten the day—it’s a truly paw-sitive experience for all!