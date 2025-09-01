Care home to host special doggy cafe
The Paw-sitive Café celebrates the wonderful bond between people and dogs. Spending time with dogs can have many health and wellbeing benefits, especially for older adults. Interacting with dogs can:
- Reduce stress and anxiety
- Lower blood pressure
- Encourage social interaction
- Boost mood and emotional wellbeing
- Provide gentle sensory stimulation and comfort
For our residents, welcoming dogs into the home brings joy, companionship, and connection. Stroking or cuddling a dog often sparks happy memories, encourages conversation, and brings smiles to everyone’s faces.
Everyone is welcome to join us at Cherry Hinton Care Home for this monthly event. Families, friends, and local community members can come along, enjoy some refreshments, and experience the uplifting benefits of connecting with our canine companions.
Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton Care Home, said: "The Paw-sitive Café is so important because it gives our residents the opportunity to interact with dogs in a safe and friendly environment.
"Animals have a unique way of lifting spirits and creating meaningful moments, which can have a real impact on wellbeing. It’s not just fun—it’s therapeutic and helps strengthen connections within our community."
Come and see how our furry friends can brighten the day—it’s a truly paw-sitive experience for all!