Village pub's new beer garden mural is fowl play!

Take a look at this stunning new mural in a Werrington pub’s beer garden – it’s definitely something to crow about!
By Brad Barnes
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:29 BST

Wayne Gondor, landlord at The Cock Inn, was keen to liven up the outside offering at the Lincoln Road after taking over three months ago and enlisted the help of local tattoo artist and street artist Steve Crowe.

Steve, owner of Yard Nine Tattoo, Fengate, first put his mark on the smoking shelter at the back entrance to the pub. It was so well received, Wayne, who only took the reins in March, got him back in.

And this majestic cockerel looking out over the beer garden and car park is the result.

The Cock Inn at Werrington's new car park mural by Steve CroweThe Cock Inn at Werrington's new car park mural by Steve Crowe
Wayne said: “The smoking shelter was a bit dull and drab so I approached Steve. I left it to him but said we wanted something to tie in with the local area and the result was fantastic.”

Buy Wayne didn’t want to leave it there.

"Steve said he had had his eye on the big wall at the back for years, so we asked the owners of the car sales place next door if it was ok, as it is one of their outbuildings,” added Wayne.

"We wanted to make a statement so we asked Steve what he had in mind and he showed us a picture. It took him two days and is amazing.

The Cock Inn at Werrington's smoking shelter with mural by Steve CroweThe Cock Inn at Werrington's smoking shelter with mural by Steve Crowe
People love it and a lot of people have approached him since asking him if he can do something for them.”

Read more about what Wayne has brought to The Cock Inn in the Peterborough Telegraph next week.

The Cock Inn, WerringtonThe Cock Inn, Werrington
