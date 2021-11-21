Peterborough exhibition inspired by real life

Launch of the Millfield community exhibition at Peterborough Museum. Charley Jenever looking at one of the displays. EMN-210411-164546009

Inspired by the recently restored Link Road mural, this free exhibition celebrates this vibrant part of the city and its people, past and present.

Peterborough Presents invited artists to make new poems, artworks, and films, all inspired by the stories they heard.

Peterborough Presents community producer, Charley Genever, has spent time working with the community to gather stories and create the exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launch of the Millfield community exhibition at Peterborough Museum. Amir Ahyasar looking at one of the displays. EMN-210411-164608009

She says: “The exhibition is a snapshot of the rich and vibrant history of the Millfield, New England and Gladstone districts.

“The people of the area have been incredibly generous with their time and memories and the result is an exhibition that feels ‘real’. Whether it’s about getting to know this area of the city or a chance to remind you of your own fond memories of Millfield, this is a true community exhibition not to be missed.”

Launch of the Millfield community exhibition at Peterborough Museum. EMN-210411-164557009

Launch of the Millfield community exhibition at Peterborough Museum. EMN-210411-164619009

Launch of the Millfield community exhibition at Peterborough Museum. EMN-210411-164523009