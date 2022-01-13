Peterborough artists to host creative workshops in city

A piece by Banksy at the Urban Art Exhibition at Peterborough Museum EMN-211012-200006009

Inspired by the street art currently on display at the exhibition they are sponsoring at Peterborough Museum and Gallery, Cross Keys Homes (CKH), is inviting local people to join the free creative workshops, which start later this month.

CKH is the community partner in the Urban exhibition. The partnership will result in a series of free workshops hosted by different local artists. The artists will share skills and inspiration at sessions delivered online and in person at locations around the city over the coming months. After a challenging period of lockdowns and isolation, it is hoped the art will help people connect, learn more about what Peterborough has to offer, and enjoy the benefits that creativity has been proven to have on good mental health.

The first workshop will be taking place virtually on Saturday 29 January, offering young people the chance to hone their video skills with local filmmaker Emily Steele. Details of further workshops will be announced in the coming weeks. CKH residents also have the chance to win free tickets to attend the exhibition. To book a workshop or enter the ticket draw, visit crosskeyshomes.co.uk/urban.

Claire Higgins, Chief Executive of CKH, said: “CKH is working in close partnership with the Museum to help more people make the most of opportunities within the city. Together, we’re finding ways to help everyone in our community access this exciting exhibition, particularly young people. There will be a range of events and activities taking place between January and May so keep an eye open for more exciting events coming soon.”