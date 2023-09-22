Paper Art Exhibition comes to Queensgate on September 26.

This immersive event, in North Square from September 26 until October 19, promises to captivate all who enter, inviting them to step into a world of paper creations that celebrate the beauty of nature and the art of Origami.

This visually stunning experience will not only engage the senses but also provide a unique opportunity to disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle.

"Paper Art is an immersive event for everyone to enjoy and be inspired by," says Katie Chapman, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Queensgate. "We have been host to many art exhibitions over the years but this promises to be one of the most magical ones yet.”

At the heart of this enchanting exhibition are five impressive murals, each meticulously crafted using the intricate "quilling" technique. These intricate pieces of art represent nature in all its splendour, showcasing the remarkable talents of the artist, Miss M Smith.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage with the exhibition through the following captivating features:

1. Photocall Rose Garden: Step into a garden of giant flowers where visitors can pose and celebrate the arrival of Spring amidst a stunning backdrop of paper blooms. Visitors have the chance to win a Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 instant camera by uploading a picture of themselves at the Paper Art event on social media with #PaperArtAtQG.

2. Giant Garden: Discover ten towering giant flowers, each 1.60 meters high, meticulously crafted from crepe paper. These flowers, in various shapes and colours, are sure to mesmerize and delight.

3. Decorative Butterflies: Fifteen delicate paper butterflies will be strategically placed throughout the Centre, adding an extra touch of charm to the overall experience.