40 artists show their work at new Autumn exhibition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Though most of the 40 exhibitors are based in the Peterborough, Stamford and Oakham areas, three live in a tiny village described by Wikipedia as “essentially a pair of parallel streets”.
Woodnewton, to the west of Peterborough, is home to Deirdre Blackburn, Di Gutteridge and Stuart Riley, who first met many years ago at an art group in the village run by John Russell (also a member of WVAS). Each attended classes with two other influential WVAS members – Jane Paige and her late husband John – at their studios in neighbouring Kings Cliffe.
“Since then, we have continued to explore different media and develop our own styles, producing artwork ranging from realism to abstract,” explained Deirdre, who works in acrylic, watercolour, pastel and mixed media. For many years she organised, and exhibited in the Creative Oundle International Festival exhibitions.
Stuart Riley paints a variety of subject matter in acrylic paints, while Di Guttridge specialises in oil and cold wax paintings. She says: “I take the inspiration from landscapes into my studio, where I draw on memories of the sensory experience, together with sketches and photographs, to produce paintings of varying degrees of expressive abstraction.”
To see their latest offerings, head to the WVAS Autumn Exhibition at Stamford Arts Centre. It opened last week and runs to October 19 (open 10am to 5pm each day except Sundays when the Centre is closed).
For art-lovers on a tight budget, there will a selection of smaller framed artworks costing no more than £75, plus nearly 100 unframed prints and originals.
Visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to talk to artists about the Society’s activities each day and all exhibits chosen by the selection panel will be featured on the Society’s website: www.wellandvalleyartsociety.co.uk