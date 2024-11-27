André Rieu’s annual Christmas concert coming to Peterborough cinemas

By Eliza MacPherson
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 15:24 BST

The world-renowned violinist and conductor’s Christmas Spectacular concert Gold & Silver will be shown in three cinemas across the city

André Rieu, one of the most beloved classical music performers of all time, is bringing his yearly Christmas Spectacular to Peterborough audiences.

Starting from December 7, Gold & Silver will be screened at ODEON Peterborough, Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough and ODEON Luxe Peterborough.

The concert will feature a range of Christmas classics, such as Jingle Bells, Ave Maria and Sleigh Ride, all performed by Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Audiences can watch the Christmas concert at 3 cinemas in PeterboroughAudiences can watch the Christmas concert at 3 cinemas in Peterborough
Rieu’s Christmas Spectacular is hosted by Good Morning Britain and Classic FM’s Charlotte Hawkins who gives audiences an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of the concert.

It’s a perfect excuse for audiences to get in the Christmas spirit from the comfort of their local cinema and experience the King of the Waltz in action.

Commenting on the concert, André says: “Christmas holds a special magic for me—a time to share the love and beauty of music while creating memories that last a lifetime. Music has the unique ability to bring people together, and during the holiday season, this becomes even more meaningful.

“Christmas is about more than just the festivities; it’s a time for connection, for gathering with friends and family, and for celebrating the moments that bind us.

André Rieu’s Christmas Spectacular Gold & Silver comes to PeterboroughAndré Rieu’s Christmas Spectacular Gold & Silver comes to Peterborough
“At its heart, Christmas reminds us of the importance of being together. In a world that often feels busy and fast-paced, the season offers us a moment to pause, reflect, and cherish the relationships that matter most.

“Music has the power to transcend words and touch our hearts in ways that remind us of the love we share with those around us. I hope Gold & Silver brings a little of that magic to your holiday season!”

Tickets for screenings at ODEON Peterborough, Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough and ODEON Luxe Peterborough are available at www.andreincinemas.com

