An evening of connection with international mediums to support Project HOPE Corby

Project HOPE at the Hungry Hossee in Corby

Spiritual Connections invites you to a Mediumship Evening at The Cons Club, Corby, on Friday 3rd October, 7.00–11.00pm, featuring the internationally acclaimed mediums, Nicola Harvey and Lorine McDonald. Known for their accuracy, warmth, and uplifting energy, these talented mediums promise a night of remarkable messages, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

The event supports Project HOPE Corby, a local charity run entirely by volunteers from the Hungry Hossee Café. Every Wednesday, the charity provides freshly cooked three-course meals, food bags, and a welcoming, safe space for vulnerable members of the community. Beyond nourishment, the team offers support, friendship, and connections to vital services—helping people facing hardship to regain confidence and stability.

Tickets include the chance to experience two highly respected international mediums—and there will be a raffle on the night. Profits from the evening go directly to Project HOPE Corby, helping the charity expand its reach, provide more meals, and continue supporting those in need.

Tickets are available in advance via spiritualconnections.sumupstore.com/ or email queries to [email protected].

Join us for an evening of connection, insight, and laughter—it’s truly an evening not to be missed!