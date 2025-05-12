A new canvas for Cambridgeshire’s youngest creatives

Cambridge Open Studios has announced a brand new partnership with the Fitzwilliam Museum to support young artists aged 18 to 28 years old with the aim to nurture the next generation of artistic talent in Cambridge.

The partnership will enable up to five young artists to benefit from a unique opportunity to access free studio space at the Fitzwilliam in July to create, exhibit to the public and sell their artwork. They will also enjoy access to the museum’s world-class collections and be mentored by artworld professionals from the Museum and Cambridge Open Studios.

For more than 50 years, Cambridge Open Studios has welcomed the public into the working studios of artists across Cambridgeshire who showcase their creative processes and practice and give access into their studios, gardens and homes. Cambridge’s July Open Studios is the oldest continuously run open studios event in the UK and includes a community of around 500 artists working in diverse media and styles.

The Fitzwilliam Museum is main museum of the University of Cambridge and hosts a world-renowned collection of art and artifacts including masterpieces of fine art, painting and drawing, sculpture, furniture, jewellery, ceramics, manuscripts, antiquities and much more.

Cambridge Open Studios collaboration with the Museum will enable young artists engage with the museum collection, refine their skills, showcase work in progress and meet members of the public, all in the spirit of Cambridge Open Studios. Entries will be reviewed by representatives from the Learning and Public Programmes team at the Fitzwilliam Museum alongside Cambridge Open Studios who will select the participants for this year’s programme.

Dr. Anna M. Dempster, Head of Partnerships at Cambridge Open Studios and Fellow at Wolfson College, said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with the Fitzwilliam Museum in what is a fantastic new opportunity for younger artists at a time when the arts and artists need our support more than ever.

"Given the breadth and quality of the Fitzwilliam Museum collection, including remarkable paintings, prints and drawings alongside fascinating objects and artifacts, from jewellery to armoury, which span a range of artistic practices, processes and cultures, we hope to encourage fine artists and a wider range of creatives and makers by providing an opportunity for diverse participants through this collaboration.

"Our aim is to support and inspire the current and next generation of artists to create and share their work with the world, encourage conversations and creativity.”

Throughout July, the successful applicants will be invited to explore the museum’s current collection to gain inspiration with support from the museum’s staff. The recently refurbished Learning Studio at the Fitzwilliam Museum will be open on 19 - 20 and 26 - 27 July as part of the Cambridgeshire-wide July Open Studios to enable visitors to meet and speak with the young artists, learn about their creative process and purchase artwork.

The successful young artists will also receive a free one-year membership to Cambridge Open Studios, as well as free participation in the July Open Studios art festival.

To learn more about the opportunity or apply before the deadline of May 31, visit: https://camopenstudios.org/open-call-fitzwilliam/