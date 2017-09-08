Your guide to what’s on in Peterborough this weekend

Looking for something to do in and around Peterborough this weekend? We’ve got you covered!

Italian Festival Cathedral Square, Sept 9-10

The Zoots

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Aldo Zilli is the star turn on the Sunday, sharing his culinary expertise in a not-to-be-missed Q&A and book signing for Italian food lovers. The two-day festival, now in its ninth year, will also feature wine making, a Prosecco stall for lovers of the iconic fizz, Italian cakes from bakers such as La Rondini, pizza from a range of specialist vendors, Porchetta (an Italian hog roast), wood fire oven sales and festival merchandise including t-shirts, bunting and balloons.

Whittlesey Festival - Town Centre, Sept 10

Starting at 10am with a spectacular parade and finishing at 4pm the day is filled with an exciting programme of music and entertainment together with numerous activities, rides and stalls for all age groups.

Panto auditions- Key Theatre, September 10

The Memory of Water

Children aged 10-18 can show off their singing, dancing and acting skills

at the open auditions for this year’s kids’ chorus for Sleeping Beauty. Vivacity are looking for 30 enthusiastic children to form three groups of 10 to perform on the Key stage between December 7 and January 7.

vivacity-peterborough.com

3hattrio - South Holland Centre, Spalding, September 14

Key panto auditions

With three superlative albums under their belt, 3hattrio’s compositions are inspired by their American south-west Zion Canyon home and its unique landscape. The vocals and harmonies are accompanied by banjo, bass and violin.

southhollandcentre.co.uk

The Memory of Water - Stamford Arts Centre, September 12-16

Stamford Shoestring Theatre presents Shelagh Stephenson’s bittersweet, life affirming play, which won the Laurence Olivier Award for best comedy in 2000. At the heart lies the age-old tradition at family gatherings of recollecting stories, amid love, laughter, anger, and tears. This reunion occurs when three estranged sisters and their partners gather at the home of their recently deceased mother for her funeral and revisit the past. www.stamfordshoestring.com/

3hattrio

Sound of the 60s - Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, September 8

The Zoots will make your whole family bop to the ‘60s beats that everybody loves - The Beatles, The Stones, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Elvis and more. stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Really Wild Film and Memorabilia - Exotic Pet Refuge, Deeping St James, September 10

Actor Warwick Davis and other celebrities from 10am - 5pm plus stalls, entertainment, film memorabilia and lots of animals to see.

www.exoticpetrefuge.org.uk

Despicable Me 3 - Key Theatre, Sept 9

The mischievous minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. Certificate: U

Approximate running time: 1 hour 30 minutes vivacity-peterborough.com

Inns and Taverns Walk - Peterborough Museum, Sept 9

Discover the history of the pubs in the city centre. Starts at 7.30pm.

Book ahead or turn up on day. More details 01733 864663