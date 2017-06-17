Your favourite movie songs on stage

Peterborough Revellers are looking back down memory lane with their next show REVELLERS GO TO THE MOVIES which brings back to life songs, dances and sketches, shown on the silver screen over the years, on to the stage of the Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club in Burton Street.

Director Sue Read and choreographer Jo Linford have devised modern dances from films including ‘Slum Dog Millionaire’ and ‘Smooth Criminal’ to the more historical ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes from which, on the vocal side, Revellers favourites Sarah Goodman will be performing ‘Diamonds are a Girls Best Friend’, and Cyd Beagley will be singing the gorgeous and very powerful ‘Man Who Got Away from ‘A Star Is Born’.

Two other familiar faces Clive Read and Martin Linford will be donning their bowler hats to perform the famous Laurel and Hardy classic ‘ On The Trail Of The Lonesome Pine’.

There are also eight new little ‘Starlets’ who will be performing numbers from ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ and appearing as superheroes.

The show runs from Wednesday, June 21, to Saturday, June 24, at 7.30pm nightly. Tickets, which includes fish and chips in the interval, cost £12.50 and can be booked by phoning 01778 349534.