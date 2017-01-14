You can see the one that you want at Serpentine Green drive-in

After a pre-Christmas visit, Moonlight Drive-in Cinema is returning to Peterborough’s Serpentine Green next month with its unique American experience of a drive-in movie cinema.

The screenings will begin on Friday, February 10, with the classics Grease and Dirty Dancing being shown.

The drive-in movie cinema provides a quality cinema experience that people can enjoy from the comfort of their own cars. The film’s sound is transmitted directly into the vehicle’s in-car audio system.

Moonlight Drive-in Cinema was founded by entrepreneur Benjamin Stonehouse who said: “We are delighted to be working with Serpentine Green again and bringing Moonlight Drive-in Cinema back. We’ve got a great range of movies – for children and adults – including some special films for Valentine’s Day.”

David Wait, Serpentine Green Centre Manager, said: “Following the success of the drive-in movies in December we are excited for Moonlight Drive-in Cinema to be returning in February.”

February 10: Grease and Dirty Dancing; February 11: Finding Dory and Pretty Woman; February 12: Jurassic World and Interview with the Vampire; February 13: Mamma Mia and Mad Max: Fury Road; February14: The Notebook and Fifty Shades of Grey; February 15: The Jungle Book and Suicide Squad; February 16: Inside Out and Deadpool.

Tickets are £25 per car at www.moonlightcinema.com/peterborough