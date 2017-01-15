Winter garden tours at Peckover House

We may still be experiencing harsh winter weather but gardens around Peterborough are beginning to stir in preparation for spring.

Peckover House, a National Trust property which is located in Wisbech, is once again opening its gates for the public to enjoy the delights of its beautiful winter gardens this January.

Gardener-in-charge, Allison Napier, explains why she thinks people are attracted to the gardens at this cold time of year: “There is so much that is special about this time of year, the evergreens come into their own and make a perfect backdrop for the snowdrops, aconites and exquisitely patterned hellebores.”

Although the house itself is not yet open to members of the public, visitors can still learn all about the conservation that goes on throughout the winter months by joining one of this season’s tours. The tours will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 14th January. These tours, will be begin from 2pm and are completely free, however they have proven popular in previous years so anyone thinking about attending are advised to phone and reserve a place before they become all booked up.

Once you’ve finished strolling along the paths, and finished discovering many of the garden’s hidden corners, you’ll have the opportunity to warm yourself up with soup and hot drinks in the Reed Barn tearoom.

The gardens at Peckover House will be open every weekend, from Saturday (14th) to Sunday, February 19, from noon, with the last time for admission being 3.30pm. For further information, or to book a place on the conservation tour, visitors are asked to telephone the house on 01945 583463.