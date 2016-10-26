Winehouse and Doolittle collaborators bring unique sound to city

The Hackney Colliery Band, are bringing their unique and indvidual style of music to Peterborough’s Key Theatre this week.

The concert, which takes places on Friday, will see the 9-piece band bring their ‘tour de forces’ including trumpets, trombones and saxophones to the city for one night only.

The group, named after a traditional British brass band from East London, continue to create a sound inspired by contemporary rock, electronica as well as brass bands from home and the marching bands of New Orleans.

Formed in 2008, with a wish to play music that appealed to the ‘feet as much as to the ears’, the band has rapidly gained a loyal following of supporters including radio personalities in the form of Lauren Laverne, Craig Charles, Huey Morgan and Jamie Cullum.

This is set to be a big year for the group. Their new LP titled Sharpener was released in July and they began a tour which boasts to include more venues than ever before. However inspite of all that the group still found time to begin work on a collaborative EP that they aim to release later this year. In the past the group have collaborated with Amy Winehouse and Eliza Doolittle.

Hackney Colliery Band have performed live sessions on Radio 2 and Jazz FM and at the Brit, Mercury and MOBO awards. They have also stormed the live circuit, selling out two-night runs at Wilton’s Music Hall and the Jazz Café in London. They have also toured a number of high profile festivals including the Cheltenham Jazz Festival and they even performed a 45-minute set in the Olympic stadium as part of the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics. They are also a hit overseas and have performed in clubs and festivals from Sziget in Hungary to G! Festival in the Faroe Islands, and in countries including Montenegro, Italy, France, Austria, Holland, Germany and Ireland.

For more information on tickets contact The Key Theatre on 01733 207239.