Win tickets to see X Factor winner Sam Bailey

Former X Factor winner and gold-selling artist Sam Bailey will be looking to wow a Peterborough audience when she brings her Sing My Heart Out Tour to the Cresset in Peterborough on March 30.

Following a successful second album of the same name, Sam is back on the road.

Speaking about her new tour, Sam says: “For me, nothing is more rewarding than getting the chance to share my music with my fans live. My fans are so diverse, so there’s something for everyone from ballads to dance tracks and poppy numbers. There’s nothing worse than an album or show where every song is the same.

The Cresset is such a terrific venue, and I’ve always had such great support from my Peterborough fans, I’m really looking to giving them my thanks by giving them an incredible live show.”

Staying grounded throughout her meteoric rise from prison guard to musical star, Sam has always been eager to give other artists a boost on the path to success. Sam has given rising star Sally Rea Morris the exclusive and potentially life-changing opportunity to perform as her support at the Cresset show.

Sally is one to watch on the UK Country scene, and has recently returned to the UK after 12 months in the US, singing her way around 39 states. Boasting a unique blend of Country/Americana, heartfelt vocals and storytelling lyrics, Sally said of the opportunity to perform as Sam Bailey’s support: “I felt so privileged when Sam personally invited me to open for her on the tour. It’s a great chance to perform in front of her wonderful fans. I hope I do her proud.”

We have two pairs of tickets to give away. To be in with a chance of winning answer this question: Name the TV music show Sam starred on. Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before noon on February 27.

Tickets - www.sam-bailey.com or 01733 265705