Win tickets to see Martin Kemp’s one-man show

Former New Romantic and TV soap heartthrob Martin Kemp brings his two-hour one-man show to Stamford this month – and we have three pairs of top price tickets to give away.

The Spandau Ballet star will be on stage at the Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street on October 21 and the show includes footage of his days with the chart-topping band in the 1980s and his time in EastEnders.

The 54-year-old Londoner was a child actor, but rose to prominence in 1979 when he formed Spandau Ballet, playing bass guitar. The group went on to tour the world and had a number of Top 20 hits in the 80s. The single True’ made the American Top 10.

By the late 80s Martin had married Shirlie, one of the backing singers from Wham, and had started a family.

He starred alongside his brother Gary in the film The Krays’ which was a huge success, prompting a move to Hollywood where he made several films including: Sugar Town opposite Rosanna Arquette, Monk Dawson, Vampires Embrace and Sailor’s Tattoo before returning to Britain.

In 1998 he was offered the role of Steve Owen in the BBC’s Bafta Award winning drama series EastEnders, a role he played for four years. During that time Martin won numerous awards including Best Male Actor at the National TV Awards in 2001.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of top price tickets for the show answer this question: What character did Martin play in Eastenders?

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by noon on Monday, October 17.