Win tickets to see legends of the Sixties

For one night only, seven legendary names take to the stage at Peterborough’s Cresset theatre next month and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

With a definite feelgood factor The Sensational 60’s Experience on October 28 is must see show starring Herman’s Hermits, Chris Farlowe, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fortunes, The Ivy League, The New Amen Corner and Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers.

Throughout the mid-Sixties Herman’s Hermits proved to be a dominating force worldwide. From 1964 the band chalked up over 23 top 20 singles, 10 hit albums and three major movies. Their chart breaking hits include, Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Henry V111, Something Is Happening and I’m Into Something Good.

Chris Farlowe started out in the late Fifties with The Thunderbirds but went on to perform all over Europe. His hits include classics like 1966 chart-topper Out Of Time, Handbags and Gladrags, Let The Heartaches Begin and Reach Out I’ll Be There.

The Swinging Blue Jeans found fame with hits such as Hippy Hippy Shake, You’re No Good, Good Golly Miss Molly and Don’t Make Me Over.

The Fortunes formed in the 1960s, producing classics such as, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Here It Comes Again and, continuing into the Seventies with more successful releases such as Storm in a Teacup and Freedom Come, Freedom Go.

The Ivy League guarantee to have the audience rolling in the aisles with laughter and couple this with their hit records Funny How Love Can Be, Tossing & Turning and That’s Why I’m Crying.

The New Amen Corner will keep you entertained with classics such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice, and the classic Bend Me Shape Me.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away. To be in with a chance of winning a pair, answer this question: Which of the acts was top of the charts in 1966 when England won the World Cup? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by October 5.