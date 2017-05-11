Win tickets to see Elton John at the Abax Stadium in Peterborough

Music legend Elton John will soon be performing a huge show at Peterborough’s ABAX Stadium.

The Peterborough Telegraph has teamed up with ABAX – the vehicle and fleet management technology company and sponsor of the football stadium – to mark this big event and has five pairs of tickets to the concert to give away.

The show on Sunday, June 11, is part of Elton’s worldwide Wonderful Crazy Night Tour, and he will perform songs from his latest studio album ‘Wonderful Crazy Night’, as well as his most-loved hits from his stellar career, including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man and I’m Still Standing.

Chris Miller, ABAX UK Chief Executive, said: “All of us at ABAX can’t wait for Elton to take to the stage here in Peterborough. The ABAX Stadium will be the place to be on June 11 so don’t miss this opportunity to win tickets with the Peterborough Telegraph.”

To be in with a chance of winning one of the five pairs of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Complete the name of this classic Elton John album: Goodbye Yellow Brick … ?

A - Bypass

B - Road

C - Motorway

Send your answer, name and contact details to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk – the closing date is May 16.

All tickets are for seated admission. Tickets for the concert are available to buy online from www.ticketmaster.co.uk