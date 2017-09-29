Win tickets for East Midlands Food Festival

The 14th East Midlands Food Festival, one of the UK’s largest regional events is being held in nearby Melton Mowbray in early October - and you could be there.

We’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer FIVE lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event at the Livestock Market on October 7 and 8.

The festival boasts around 200 stalls selling regional favourites such as Melton Mowbray Pork Pies, Stilton Cheese, Lincolnshire Poacher, but also a wide variety of wines, beer and cider, cakes and other savoury and sweet goodies.

There will also be live demonstrations from professional chefs such as Rachel Green and Jo Pratt in the Food Theatre, expert butchers showing people how to carve and cook the best joints of meat, entertainment with a gospel choir and ukulele band, a new enlarged Kids Food Zone, and street food with hot dishes from around the world.

Organiser of the Festival, Matthew O’Callaghan said: “The East Midlands Food Festival is rightly regarded as the showcase event for what we produce in the region. It’s a foodies’ paradise attracting top quality producers from the region and beyond.

It’s also an ideal day out for the family with our street food court and activities for kids, who get in free of charge. As with all major food events there’s a professional food theatre with regional celebrity chefs and the opportunity to talk to some of our most passionate food producers.”

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets answer this question. What sort of pies is Melton Mowbray famous for? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before noon on October 6.

To find out more about the event visit www.meltonmowbrayfoodfestival.co.uk