Win tickets for Cill and Shades of the 60s in Peterborough

Cilla And The Shades Of The 60s is a hugely entertaining stage show for families and pop music fans of all ages which is coming to the Key Theatre in Peterborough on March 2 - and we have two pairs of tickets to give away.

The show is a fabulous musical tribute to the songs of Cilla Black and the many artists and songwriters who changed the world of popular entertainment during the 1960s.

It is fronted by the effervescent Liverpudlian singer/actress Victoria Jones, who, along with the Shades Trio, will take audiences on a musical journey through Cilla’s life and some of the biggest chart hits of the era.

Classic hit songs such as Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Step Inside Love and many more will also celebrate the great songwriting partnerships of the time including Lennon/McCartney, Bacharach/David, Lamont/Dozier/Holland, and Greenaway/Cook.

Victoria Jones will take the audience down memory lane reliving some of the most popular aspects of Cilla’s stellar career such as Blind Date – which ran for a record breaking 18 years – and her own hit TV show. Victoria Jones said: ““Growing up in Liverpool, I knew Cilla Black as a TV presenter but then in my teens, I discovered her music and was amazed by her vocal range and her emotional depth; I find her ballads so beautiful and she portrays heartbreak in a truly moving way. Her passion has always inspired me – in fact I think I was born in the wrong decade! I’ve always adored 60s music. Performing as Cilla gives me the opportunity to celebrate the fashion and sound of a generation of amazing women who were beginning to make a real difference in the music industry.”

