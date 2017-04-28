Win tickets for children’s favourite The Tiger Who Came To Tea

The tea-guzzling Tiger pounces into into the Key Theatre on May 6 and 7 in a truly magical Olivier Award-nominated production of The Tiger Who Came To Tea - and we have a family ticket to give away.

Adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, Judith Kerr’s ferociously popular tale The Tiger Who Came To Tea is a grrrreat musical play, and if you’ve never had a Tiger arrive for tea, then this loveable production is the perfect way to show the whole family how to behave the next time one rings the doorbell.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

When Sophie and her mummy welcome the hungry Tiger to tea, he proceeds to eat all the sandwiches, buns, biscuits and more. He even manages to the drink all the water in the tap!

What will Sophie’s Daddy say when he gets home? The Tiger Who Came To Tea is the perfect slice of teatime mayhem with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun for children aged three plus.

David Wood is undisputedly the country’s leading writer and director of plays and musicals for children, whose many successes include Spot’s Birthday Party, eight Roald Dahl adaptations, including West End hits The BFG, The Witches and George’s Marvellous Medicine; and Goodnight Mister Tom the Olivier Award-winner 2013 for Best Entertainment and Family.

There will be four performances of The Tiger Who Came To Tea at the Key Theatre - at 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, May 6, and at 11am and 2pm the following day.

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket for a show of your choice answer this question: Who wrote The Tiger Who Came To Tea? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by noon on May 1.

Tickets cost £13.50 (including fee) or £46 for a family (including fee).

Call 01733 207239 or go to vivacity-peterborough.com

This show is recommended for ages 3 and upwards.