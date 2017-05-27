WIN a loco ride for 6 at Nene Valley Railway

To celebrate 40 Years of the Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough we have teamed up with the city steam enthusiasts to offer a great prize for readers.

The NVR 40th anniversary celebration weekend on June 3 and 4 includes a visit by the Royal Scot Locomotive. Built in 1927 and retired in 1962, it was returned to steam in 2015 after a major overhaul.

And one lucky PT reader can win a special compartment behind the Royal Scot, which will seat up to six adults or children, on either day.

When it came to setting up Greater Peterborough as a new town it was decided that people needed hobbies and diversions and with a strong steam railway club the Peterborough Railway Society, led by the Rev Richard Payton lobbying, it didn’t take long for the Development Corporation to decide that this great idea would tick all the boxes.

In 1974 the line between Yarwell junction and Peterborough, which was once a branch of the London to Birmingham Railway, was bought as the foundation of the country’s newest preserved railway - and the first trains ran in 1977.

Thomas, named by the Rev Awdry in 1971 (while the engine was still working at the Peterborough sugar factory) had been bought by the Peterborough Railway Society and by 1979 was running on the NVR. It continues to do so, as perhaps its most famous resident.

To be in with a chance of winning the compartment travel for six on the Royal Scot answer this question: What year was it built?

Send your answer, and contact details, to Brad Barnes, NVR competition, Peterborough Telegraph, Suite B, Unex House, Bourges Boulevard, PE1 1NG, or email brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before noon on May 30.

Tickets are available online for June 3 and 4 for the Royal Scot No 46100 and Deltic 55 022 Royal Scots Grey.

One day: adults £25, Senior £20, child £12, family £62. Two Day Adult £38, Senior £38 , Child £18, Family £94.

More at www.nvr.org.uk.