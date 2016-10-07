Search

WIN A chance to meet and greet Shane Filan in Peterborough

Shane Filan who is coming to the Cresset in Peterborough. Photo: Andrew Whitton

Westlife frontman Shane Filan brings the second leg of his major indoor UK tour to the Cresset later this month – and there is a chance for a Peterborough Telegraph reader and a friend to enjoy a meet and greet with the Irish superstar.

