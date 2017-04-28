Win £398 trip for two on The Cathedrals Express

On Wednesday, October 18, The Cathedrals Express will be starting out from Peterborough to take locals on a fabulous steam trip to York behind a diesel locomotive, with the return journey hauled by the world’s most famous engine, the Flying Scotsman, and you too could be on board.

We’ve teamed up with The Cathedrals Express to offer one lucky reader a pair of Premier Dining tickets for this unforgettable journey, worth nearly £400.

The winners will step on board The Cathedrals Express at Peterborough at around 07:30 and after taking their seats in the elegant Premier Dining carriage, will be served a champagne breakfast. Passengers will be whisked to York up the East Coast Mainline, by a vintage diesel engine and will arrive here at around 09:30.

Passengers will have nearly two hours to explore this ancient city, before heading back to York Station for the journey home with the world’s most famous engine.

Flying Scotsman, which was built in 1923, will take passengers back via the longer scenic route, passing through Lincoln and Spalding.

The winners will be served a delicious light brunch on the way, before arriving back in Peterborough at around 14:30.

Tickets for this fabulous trip to York on board The Cathedrals Express, featuring Flying Scotsman on the return journey range from £99 per person in Premium Standard to Pullman Style Dining at £239 per person.

For further details of other trips with Flying Scotsman in 2017, call 01483 209888 or visit www.CathedralsExpress.co.uk.

To be in with a chance of winning two Premier Dining tickets worth £398, simply answer the following question: When was Flying Scotsman built?

Send your answer by email to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk or by post to Brad Barnes, Leisure and Entertainments Editor, Peterborough Telegraph, Suite B, Unex House, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough PE1 1NG. The deadline is Friday May 5 at 12noon.