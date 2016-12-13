Will Peterborough go sweet on XFactor’s Honey G at Halo?

She might have missed out on the XFactor final last weekend but wannabe rap star Honey G will be live on stage at Peterborough’s Halo on Saturday.

TV viewers did get a glimpse of her, singing with fellow live show contestants at the beginning of the final, and she was quick to push the fact that her new single is being released on December 23 - amid a lot of cheers . . . . and boos.

Throughout the series she proved to be the one you love to hate, although she’s a big believer in what she does.

Simon Cowell seems to be a believer too. He has promptly signed her to his “Syco” label.

Her new single won’t be out in time to make Christmas No. 1, but in the New Year cwho knows?

Her appearance at Halo is dividing opinions, too. Social media has been alive for the last few weeks with both positive and negative comments about her, so it looks like being a night of ups and downs, but, with Christmas celebrations looking to peak this weekend, it’s going to be entertaining!

She played to a packed house at G.A.Y. in London last Saturday and is filling clubs all across the UK. ou will remember

Doors open at 10pm.

For more information check out www.halo-peterborough.co.uk