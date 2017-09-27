Where to find your nearest Macmillan coffee morning in Peterborough

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan’s biggest fundraising event for people facing cancer - and this Friday you can join in at events across the city.

Last year alone £136,000 was raised in Peterborough and this year the charity is aiming to raise even more.

Michelle Hutchinson, Macmillan Cancer Support commented: “Holding a Coffee Morning is great fun - inviting friends, family and colleagues round for a cuppa, cake and chat. It brings the community together and the sense of achievement once it is over and you have a count up to see what you have raised for Macmillan is amazing.”

See where your nearest public Coffee Morning is happening, and make a difference:

Peterborough Greyhounds Stadium, Fegate, Peterborough.

St Lukes Roman Catholic Church, 26 Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne;

Station Bridge Veterinary Surgery, Station Bridge, Yaxley;

Olive Mede Care Home, Hawthorn Road, Yaxley;

Florence House, 220 Park Road, Peterborough;

61 Eyebury Road, Eye;

Anana’s Patesserie Tea Party, 24 Green Hay, Bretton;

Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre, Cancer Wellbeing, Peterborough City Hospital, Bretton Gate;

The Eye Lovelies 80’s coffee morning & after party, Leeds Hall, High Street, Eye;

Loxley Barbers, 2 Loxley, Werrington, Peterborough;

Innovations Hair, 5 The Green, Peterborough;

Tu Danse Studios, Carlton Building, Newark Road, Peterborough;

Mums the Boss coffee morning, Unit 5, Flag Business Exchange, Peterborough;

Steven Eagell Toyota coffee morning, Mallory Road, Peterborough;

Peterborough Blinds coffee morning, 25 St. Davids Square, Fengate, Peterborough;

Nene Valley Community Centre, Candy Street, Peterborough;

Willis & Gambier, 26 Baxter Close, Peterborough;

Great Northern Hotel, Station Road, Peterborough;

The Boathouse, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough;

Sonnyside Open House, 88 Wype Road, Eastrea.

Marks and Spencer, as Macmillan’s official partner, will also be hosting coffee mornings at its Brotherhood Retail Park and Queensgate Centre stores.

For more information on coffee morning and timings visit: https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/about/what/