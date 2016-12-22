What’s on - theatre, live music and more

A round of of events in and around Peterborugh this weekend

THURSDAY

THEATRE

Key Theatre: Dick Whittington Go to www.vivacity-peterborough.com for ticket details and show times.

Cresset Theatre: Peter Pan. Go to www.cresset.co.uk for tickets and show times.

quiz

Charters: Weekly General Knowledge quiz 8pm, free entry £20 bar tab for the winning team.

Friday 23rd

LIVE MUSIC

Charters: The High Rollers will be rockin’ the boat from 10:30pm – free entry

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Andrews . 8.30pm. Free Entry.

AMF Bowling, Bretton: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. 9pm (Free Xmas Party, 70’s Glam Rock Tribute).

The Crown, Lincoln Road: JOHNNY CASH. 9pm (Johnny Cash Tribute).

music

The Brewery Tap: Guest DJ Eddie Nash on the decks to help you get in the festive spirit, 9pm – late free entry

THEATRE

Key Theatre: Dick Whittington Go to www.vivacity-peterborough.com for ticket details and show times.

Saturday 24th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Tiger Club will be leading the Christmas celebrations live in the bar from 10:30pm – free entry

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Intruders. 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET. 9pm. (NYE Party, £10 per ticket, includes buffet).

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: A Musical Evening With LEENIE-JAYNE To Start Your Christmas. £2 on the door. Everyone welcome.

music

The Bewery Tap: Guest DJ Duane on the decks 9pm – late – free entry

THEATRE

Key Theatre: Dick Whittington Go to www.vivacity-peterborough.com for ticket details and show times.

Monday 26th

Live music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TRUE BRITISH MAYHEM. 9pm.

theatre

Key Theatre: Dick Whittington Go to www.vivacity-peterborough.com for ticket details and show times.

Tuesday 27th

Braza Club, March: The areas no1 soulful Christmas party session. 9 hours of northern soul & motown classics with a hand picked DJ team from across the country has been put together for this festive treat . including Top Yorkshire DJ YOCKY and Jamie Trundle. The doors will open at 3.30pm, Advance tickets are available priced £8.00 from the Braza club, Larrys Heel bar, Whittlesey, Lakers Gym & the Music box, Wisbech. Tickets available on the door priced at £10.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Nite Owls. 12.30pm. Free entry.

theatre

Key Theatre: Dick Whittington Go to www.vivacity-peterborough.com for ticket details and show times.

