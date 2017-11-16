What’s on - Peterborough’s pubs and clubs

Planning your night out this weekend, check out our pubs, clubs and bars listings for the coming week.

Thursday, November 16th

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Danny Shackell on stage from 8pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap: Party Night, disco & karaoke with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 1am, free entry

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 17th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: High Rollers, free from 9pm. Popular hits from 60s to today.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Johns from 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TIGER CLUB. 9pm

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Vinyl night, bring your new and old vinyl, all genres 8pm – late, free entry.

Brewery Tap: Classic Old School House Night & Garage Night with Mr Nash and Otis Roberts 9pm – 2am, free entry

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday 18th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TRUE 90’s. 9pm. (90’s Tribute)

Peterborough Conservative Club: Off the Record from 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TOP NOTCH from 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen, bringing you a great selection of hits from the 70s – the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – late, free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm.

Charters: What the Funk!, Playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul, disco grooves and beyond…… 9pm – 1am free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Sunday 19th

Live Music

Charters: Charters Sunday Sessions welcomes Meg McPartlin (PICTURED) round off your weekend with an afternoon of acoustic hits from this local singer songwriter. 3pm – free entry.

The Frothblowers, Werrington: Keith Luckey, acoustic set from 3-4pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS BOOTH, Ballroom and Sequence, from7-30 till 10-30pm, Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: L A Country from 8.00pm. Free entry.

Fundraiser

The Boat House Pub at Thorpe Meadows: A patchwork/quilting stall, book stall, tombola and knitting/craft stall will run from 11.30am to 4.00pm, and all proceeds will go to Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Tuesday 21st

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday 22nd

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.