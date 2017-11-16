Search

What’s on - Peterborough’s pubs and clubs

Meg McPartlin
Meg McPartlin

Planning your night out this weekend, check out our pubs, clubs and bars listings for the coming week.

Thursday, November 16th

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Danny Shackell on stage from 8pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap: Party Night, disco & karaoke with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 1am, free entry

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 17th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: High Rollers, free from 9pm. Popular hits from 60s to today.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Johns from 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TIGER CLUB. 9pm

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Vinyl night, bring your new and old vinyl, all genres 8pm – late, free entry.

Brewery Tap: Classic Old School House Night & Garage Night with Mr Nash and Otis Roberts 9pm – 2am, free entry

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday 18th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TRUE 90’s. 9pm. (90’s Tribute)

Peterborough Conservative Club: Off the Record from 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TOP NOTCH from 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen, bringing you a great selection of hits from the 70s – the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – late, free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm.

Charters: What the Funk!, Playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul, disco grooves and beyond…… 9pm – 1am free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Sunday 19th

Live Music

Charters: Charters Sunday Sessions welcomes Meg McPartlin (PICTURED) round off your weekend with an afternoon of acoustic hits from this local singer songwriter. 3pm – free entry.

The Frothblowers, Werrington: Keith Luckey, acoustic set from 3-4pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS BOOTH, Ballroom and Sequence, from7-30 till 10-30pm, Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: L A Country from 8.00pm. Free entry.

Fundraiser

The Boat House Pub at Thorpe Meadows: A patchwork/quilting stall, book stall, tombola and knitting/craft stall will run from 11.30am to 4.00pm, and all proceeds will go to Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Tuesday 21st

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday 22nd

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.