What’s on in the pubs, clubs and bars around Peterborough

You can see The Gangsters at The Solstice and 12 live bands at Woofstock if you are out and about this weekend.

Friday

Live Music

The Solstice: LIVE! Music sessions welcomes ‘The Gangsters’ to the SolGarden, with free entry before 11. The ultimate Ska tribute band will be playing the very best from Madness, The Specials, Bad Manners, The Beat, Dexys and more

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CIRCA.73. 9pm

Charters: My Cocoon will be rocking the boat from 10.30pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Trevor Leeson, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Saturday

Live Music

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Woofstock Festival, from 1pm, including Open Mic session, Desperate Measures, ‘Uke’aotic, C.U.R.E, Yarwell & Nassington Brass band, The Steradents, The Rocket Dogs (pictured) – raising money for The Greyhound Trust. Compered by PCRFM DJs Jim, Kristy & Garry from The Random Radio Show.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Stingray. 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Jimbobs 8.30pm Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Take-2, 8-15 Till Late. Everyone Welcome.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Stealer.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: What The Funk! – playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul, disco grooves and beyond 9:30pm – late, free entry.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash – Playing a selection of ‘back in the day’ from L’Aristos, Shanghai Sams & Canters 9pm – late free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Woofstock Festival, from 1pm, with Open Mic session, Britannia Row, Lexie Green & The Indigo Blue, Gone to the Dogs, Half Price Drinks, Demoniser and The Expletives – raising money for The Greyhound Trust. Compered by PCRFM DJs Jim, Kristy & Garry from The Random Radio Show.

Charters: Charters Summer Sundays presents The High Rollers, energetic covers band, family friendly * in the case of bad weather the band will perform in the bar.

Parkway Club: Philip Randles Ballroom and Sequence from 7-30 till 10-30pm. Guests welcome.

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe: Acousticats from 3pm.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe: Anna & Jimmy from 7pm.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.