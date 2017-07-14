What’s on in pubs, clubs and bars around Peterborough

There is a night of punk at Peterborough Rugby Club to get the weekend off to a noisy start tonight.

Friday

Live Music

Peterborough Rugby Club, Fengate: This Is England Scooter Rally - a night of punk, with music from The Dole, True British Mayhem (pictured) , Jack The Lad and Sham 69, featuring Tim V. Admission £10 for all day event. Call 07982258713 for more details.

The Solstice: The Guards will be performing from 10.30pm in the SolGarden. It’s FREE ENTRY until 11pm with a resident DJ warming everyone up and continuing the party.

The Dragon, Werrington: Children of the Revolution.

Charters: The Verzions - Acoustic duo from Leicester who will bring you a great selection of popular covers with their own twist – free entry 10:30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Perry, 8.30pm. Free entry,

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TALLAWAH. 9pm

Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: LOST AND SOUND. 8.30pm

Clubs/DJ

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: VELOCITY. 9pm

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CIRCA.73. 9pm

The Granary, Long Sutton: FIRED UP. 9.30pm

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Business, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Letter B, Whittlesey: Stealer

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Desperate Measures, 9pm.

St Firmin’s Church, Thurlby: Pennyless, doors 7pm, entry £10 . More at 01778 423505.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: What the Funk! Playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul, disco grooves and beyond! 9:30pm – 1:30 am – free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of danceable vibes from the 70’s to today, accompanied by videos on the large screen, free entry 9pm – late.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Keith Luckey from 3pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Savoy Jazz 12.15pm. Guests £2.

Charters: Summer Sundays presents Grounded, live in the garden marquee from 3pm* family friendly – free entry. *in the case of bad weather the band will perform in the bar.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: LES ALLITT, (Ballroom and Sequence). 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Grimesthorpe Castle open Garden day: Pennyless Duo unplugged.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Danny Shackell from 7pm.

Charters: Charters Open Mic Night hosted by Bon Rogers-White. Showcase your talent from 8pm – free entry, complimentary drink for all performers.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Lazy Oyster Jazz Band, 8.30pm.