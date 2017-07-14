What’s on in pubs, clubs and bars around Peterborough

There is a night of punk at Peterborough Rugby Club to get the weekend off to a noisy start tonight.
Friday
Live Music
Peterborough Rugby Club, Fengate: This Is England Scooter Rally - a night of punk, with music from The Dole, True British Mayhem (pictured) , Jack The Lad and Sham 69, featuring Tim V. Admission £10 for all day event. Call 07982258713 for more details.
The Solstice: The Guards will be performing from 10.30pm in the SolGarden. It’s FREE ENTRY until 11pm with a resident DJ warming everyone up and continuing the party.
The Dragon, Werrington: Children of the Revolution.
Charters: The Verzions - Acoustic duo from Leicester who will bring you a great selection of popular covers with their own twist – free entry 10:30pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Perry, 8.30pm. Free entry,
The Crown, Lincoln Road: TALLAWAH. 9pm
Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: LOST AND SOUND. 8.30pm
Clubs/DJ
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: VELOCITY. 9pm
The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CIRCA.73. 9pm
The Granary, Long Sutton: FIRED UP. 9.30pm
Peterborough Conservative Club: The Business, 8.30pm. Guests £2.
Letter B, Whittlesey: Stealer
The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Desperate Measures, 9pm.
St Firmin’s Church, Thurlby: Pennyless, doors 7pm, entry £10 . More at 01778 423505.
Clubs/DJ
Charters: What the Funk! Playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul, disco grooves and beyond! 9:30pm – 1:30 am – free entry.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of danceable vibes from the 70’s to today, accompanied by videos on the large screen, free entry 9pm – late.
Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Keith Luckey from 3pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Savoy Jazz 12.15pm. Guests £2.
Charters: Summer Sundays presents Grounded, live in the garden marquee from 3pm* family friendly – free entry. *in the case of bad weather the band will perform in the bar.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: LES ALLITT, (Ballroom and Sequence). 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.
Grimesthorpe Castle open Garden day: Pennyless Duo unplugged.
Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Monday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Danny Shackell from 7pm.
Charters: Charters Open Mic Night hosted by Bon Rogers-White. Showcase your talent from 8pm – free entry, complimentary drink for all performers.
Tuesday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Lazy Oyster Jazz Band, 8.30pm.
