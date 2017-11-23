What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

A charity Winter Beer Festival with two nights of live music kicks off the weekend early at The Ploughman in Werrington tonight.

Thursday 23rd

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Jack Little, from 8pm.

Charity Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington: Beer festival with 22 real ales and 10 real ciders plus raffle and hot food in aid of The Mayor’s Charities - the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Shopmobility and the Sea Cadets.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Thursday Party nights 9pm – 1m disco & karaoke with Dj Rick Allen. Free entry.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team.

Friday 24th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: New Generation Crash & Burn. Free from 9pm. Rock, soul, indie, pop, rock n roll. From 60’s to today.

The Ploughman, Werrington: Austin Gold (pictured) will be playing at the charity beer festival with 22 real ales and 10 real ciders plus raffle and hot food in aid of The Mayor’s Charities - the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Shopmobility and the Sea Cadets.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Moyes, 8.30pm. Free Entry.

Palmerston Arms: Frankly My Dear.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GO WITH THE FLOW. 9pm

Charters: Tallawah will be rocking the boat from 10:30pm free entry

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Soul Night with live music from the Contacts 9pm – free entry.

The Solstice: Gables- Funk Inferno with four rooms of music,

Saturday 25th

Live Music

The Ploughman, Werrington: The Chilis will be playing at the charity beer festival with 22 real ales and 10 real ciders plus raffle and hot food in aid of The Mayor’s Charities - the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Shopmobility and the Sea Cadets.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Response, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

The Heron, Stanground: Grumpy Old Men.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: OFF THE RECORD, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

The Angel Inn Yarwell: Britannia Row. 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE EXPLETIVES. 9pm

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: What the Funk! 9pm – free entry.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 26th

Live Music

Charters: Dave Smith frontman of Austin Gold will be performing a great selection of acoustic hits – 3pm, free entry –family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: DANIEL WATT, Ballroom and Sequence, 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Charity Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington: Beer festival with 22 real ales and 10 real ciders plus raffle and hot food in aid of The Mayor’s Charities - the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Shopmobility and the Sea Cadets.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free Pub Quiz starts 8pm, finish by 9pm. Pre-quiz Picture Round from 7.30pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.

The Angel Inn Yarwell: Pub Quiz. 9pm.

Tuesday 28th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right.

Wednesday

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: Free Silent Pub Quiz. Sheets handed out from 7pm, return by 8pm. Teams of 4 max. Prizes for Top Score, best Team name, best wrong answer.