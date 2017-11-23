What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

A charity Winter Beer Festival with two nights of live music kicks off the weekend early at The Ploughman in Werrington tonight.
Thursday 23rd
Live Music
Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Jack Little, from 8pm.
Charity Beer Festival
The Ploughman, Werrington: Beer festival with 22 real ales and 10 real ciders plus raffle and hot food in aid of The Mayor’s Charities - the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Shopmobility and the Sea Cadets.
Clubs/DJ
Brewery Tap: Thursday Party nights 9pm – 1m disco & karaoke with Dj Rick Allen. Free entry.
Quiz
The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1
Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team.
Friday 24th
Live Music
Blue Bell, Werrington: New Generation Crash & Burn. Free from 9pm. Rock, soul, indie, pop, rock n roll. From 60’s to today.
The Ploughman, Werrington: Austin Gold (pictured) will be playing at the charity beer festival with 22 real ales and 10 real ciders plus raffle and hot food in aid of The Mayor’s Charities - the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Shopmobility and the Sea Cadets.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Moyes, 8.30pm. Free Entry.
Palmerston Arms: Frankly My Dear.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: GO WITH THE FLOW. 9pm
Charters: Tallawah will be rocking the boat from 10:30pm free entry
Clubs/DJ
Brewery Tap: Soul Night with live music from the Contacts 9pm – free entry.
The Solstice: Gables- Funk Inferno with four rooms of music,
Saturday 25th
Live Music
The Ploughman, Werrington: The Chilis will be playing at the charity beer festival with 22 real ales and 10 real ciders plus raffle and hot food in aid of The Mayor’s Charities - the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Shopmobility and the Sea Cadets.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Response, 8.30pm. Guests £2.
The Heron, Stanground: Grumpy Old Men.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: OFF THE RECORD, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.
The Angel Inn Yarwell: Britannia Row. 9pm.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE EXPLETIVES. 9pm
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.
Charters: What the Funk! 9pm – free entry.
Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry.
Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday 26th
Live Music
Charters: Dave Smith frontman of Austin Gold will be performing a great selection of acoustic hits – 3pm, free entry –family friendly.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: DANIEL WATT, Ballroom and Sequence, 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.
Charity Beer Festival
The Ploughman, Werrington: Beer festival with 22 real ales and 10 real ciders plus raffle and hot food in aid of The Mayor’s Charities - the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Shopmobility and the Sea Cadets.
Quiz
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free Pub Quiz starts 8pm, finish by 9pm. Pre-quiz Picture Round from 7.30pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.
The Angel Inn Yarwell: Pub Quiz. 9pm.
Tuesday 28th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right.
Wednesday
Quizzes
Frothblowers Werrington: Free Silent Pub Quiz. Sheets handed out from 7pm, return by 8pm. Teams of 4 max. Prizes for Top Score, best Team name, best wrong answer.
