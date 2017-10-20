What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Tonight sees the launch of Oxjam in Peterborough with the Motor City Vipers at the Brewery tap in Westgate.

Friday

Live Music

THE BREWERY TAP: THE MOTOR CITY VIPERS (pictured) - part of Oxjam Peterborough Festival. £10.

The Ploughman, Werrington: THE OVERDUBS. 9pm

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE VELTONES. 9pm

Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: THE CONTACTS. 8.45pm. (Motown and Solid Soul Tribute Band).

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Andrews, 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Blue Bell , Werrington: Frankly My Dear, 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

Solstice: Urban Classics with Kiss FM’s Shortee Blitz and Loick Essien.

Charters: Vinyl Night bring your old and new vinyl to the boat for Warren to play 8pm – late, free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday

Live Music

Cathedral Grounds: Oxjam featuring KERRY DEINE, APRIL BLUE, THE WISE NAIVE, GOLDEN BANTIC, THE LIBRARIANS, SLIGHTLY DUTCH, CHLOE AND GIANNI, LAURETTE & CHRIS, ADAM TRENDELL, DAN AND JORDON POOLE, ARTIS PLOCINS and PIG DYKE MOLLY DANCERS

Town Hall: PETERBOROUGH OPERA, WANSFORD UKULELE ORCHESTRA, SINGCHRONICITY, CITY OF PETERBOROUGH YOUTH ENSEMBLE and HEREWARD HARMONY.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Trevanion, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Stealer.

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Beachy Head Diving Club, 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: VELOCITY. 9pm

The Granary, Long Sutton: THE JUNK PUPPETS. 9.30pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PARK ROYLE, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Paston Church Hall: Peterborough Deafblind Club’s Wine & Cheese Evening from 7-9.30pm with entertainment by vocalist Phil Wigger. Tickets cost £6 which includes a glass of wine at the door. Tickets from club secretary on07742922408 or at door. All welcome,

Clubs/DJ

Charters: What the Funk! Playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul, disco, grooves and beyond from 9pm –late, free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

THE MET LOUNGE: Oxjam featuring UNKNOWN ERA, FALSE HEARTS, THE LARTEY SISTERS, FYZZ WALLIS BAND, ARTIS & MELLISA, SIREN, EMILY BUTTERWICK, IT COMES IN WAVES and BETH MUNROE.

Charters: Charters Sunday Sessions presents Matt Howard, live in the bar from 3pm – free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS BOOTH, Ballroom and Sequence. 7-30 till 10-30pm.Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.